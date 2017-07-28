Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Take Their Bromance to a Yacht in St. Tropez

Leonardo DiCaprio took his epic bromance with Tobey Maguire overseas.

Weeks after casually breaking the Internet in a sexy photo that showcased his bro hangout with fellow Hollywood hunks Orlando Bloom and Maguire, the Titanic alum was back with his pals, partying it up on a yacht in the south of France.

BACKGRID

The Academy Award winner, who raised $30 million for charity the previous night at his annual star-studded benefit gala, looked like he was in the mood to celebrate while hanging out with his bud Maguire in St. Tropez's calm waters. While his other BFF Orlando was unable to make the boys trip—Bloom's in Bangladesh for a UNICEF mission—the pair appeared to be in high spirits as they enjoyed some sun and the company of a gaggle of models in the scenic spot.

BACKGRID

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, and Tobey Maguire Form a Sexy Bro Squad

For those itching to join Leo's squad, BFF hopefuls should check out the bidding for a dinner date with the actor and his Titanic co-star Kate Winslet, which will begin on August 10 and conclude August 23.