Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Got Asked Whether or Not Jack Could Have Fit on the Door in Titanic

Over 20 years after Titanic hit cinemas, Leonardo DiCaprio has finally been asked to weigh in on the movie's age-old controversy: Could Jack have fit on the door alongside Rose, thereby ensuring his survival and rectifying the movie's tragic ending?

Given how many debates society at large has had over this issue, it's a wonder that DiCaprio hasn't really had to address it, but in an interview with MTV to promote his upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he finally acknowledged the dilemma.

Sitting alongside co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, DiCaprio chuckled, telling the interviewer, “I have no comment."

We asked @LeoDiCaprio if he could have fit on the door at the end of #Titanic, and his #OnceUponATimeInHollywood co-stars @MargotRobbie and Brad Pitt seemed to think so 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nsOMZpXhFz — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) July 15, 2019

Robbie and Pitt, however, were a little less coy.

“Oh my gosh, I thought it," Robbie said. "I remember bawling my eyes out when I was a girl."

“Could you, could you have squeezed in there?" Pitt asked him. "You could’ve, couldn’t you?”

DiCaprio, however, repeated that he had no comment.

In 2017, Kate Winslet was asked the same question during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and made no moves to defend her character in the movie for letting go of Jack's hand.

"Plus... he just should've tried harder to get on that door," she added. "I think he would have [got on]."

Your move, Leo.