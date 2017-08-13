Appropriately, Leonardo DiCaprio Will Star in Leonardo da Vinci Biopic

One Leo portraying another! Leonardo DiCaprio is set to star as the man he was named after, Italian inventor and painter Leonardo da Vinci, in an upcoming biopic.

The new film from Paramount will be based on the book Leonardo Da Vinci by Walter Isaacson, and we can't think of a better actor to star as the legendary Italian polymath than DiCaprio. In addition to playing the iconic role, the 42-year-old actor will also have a hand in the film's production, as his company Appian Way has signed onto the movie too, according to Deadline.

It's always special to portray a prominent historical figure, but this role must be especially cool for DiCaprio, as he was actually named after da Vinci. In an NPR interview a few years ago, the Titanic star explained that his parents were in Florence when they picked his name.

"My father tells me that [he and my mother] were on their honeymoon at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, I believe. They were looking at a da Vinci painting, and allegedly I started kicking furiously while my mother was pregnant," DiCaprio said. "And my father took that as a sign, and I suppose DiCaprio wasn't that far from da Vinci. And so, my dad, being the artist that he is, said, 'That's our boy's name.'"

This is sure to be another iconic role for everyone's favorite heartthrob.