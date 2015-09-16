Bye-Bye, Beard! Leonardo DiCaprio Shaves His Facial Hair

A little less Grizzly Adams, a little more Jack Dawson. Yesterday in New York City, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted sans beard—on a Citi Bike, no less—revealing his trimmed-down scruff. It hardly classifies as clean-shaven, but compared to his previous look, we imagine it's much more managable in New York's heat and humidity. Leo's beard first started taking shape last year for his role in The Revenant to play explorer Hugh Glass, and like a trooper, he rocked the look throughout summer's heat waves and climbing temps. His groomed look is a good one for sure (then again, what isn't?), but those who preferred the star with his massive beard can rest assured knowing that his man bun remains intact.

