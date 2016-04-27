Leonardo DiCaprio Just Won the Selfie Game

We'd be pretty hard-pressed to find something Leonardo DiCaprio is not good at. Academy Award-winning actor, devoted humanitarian, passionate environmental activist—the list goes on and on. But one talent we didn't see coming from the star? The ability to take the best selfie, like, ever.

Last week, DiCaprio stopped by the United Nations in N.Y.C. to deliver a moving speech on global warming in regards to the Paris Agreement. Prior to his speech, however, it appears the actor graced the U.N.'s Twitter with a selfie, and it is so good.

.@LeoDiCaprio takes his UN Messenger of Peace duties seriously! Thanks for the #ParisAgreement support! pic.twitter.com/MXKmVxpTL8 — United Nations (@UN) April 22, 2016

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Looks Good While Doing Good at the U.N.

But it appears we're not the only one impressed by DiCaprio's selfie-taking skills—in a photo posted by a fan Instagram account, we can see the actor admiring his photo prowess after using the Twitter mirror to take the selfie. Oh, Leo, we couldn't love you more.