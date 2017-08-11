Leonardo DiCaprio Shares His Love for Citi Bikes with a New Model Friend

Summer in N.Y.C. can only mean one thing: Leonardo DiCaprio is back on a Citi Bike, and has a stunning female friend in tow. The actor, whose love of bike riding is well-documented, ventured out on Thursday for a ride around town and appeared to enjoy the stunning weather.

DiCaprio looked casual in a white polo, navy shorts, slip-on sneakers and a backward Notre Dame baseball cap, hiding his face with a pair of large aviator sunglasses. The Titanic star’s bike crew included 23-year-old model Lorena Rae, who pedaled along behind him. She bravely hopped on her bike while wearing a black mini wrap dress (shop a similar style here) and matching Chelsea boots.

TheImageDirect.com

Citi Bikes are often the longtime eligible bachelor and outspoken environmentalist's preferred method of transportation for getting around the city, and he often has a few friends along for the ride (like then-girlfriend Blake Lively).

Click through to our gallery to see the complete history of Leo’s relationship with Citi Bikes.