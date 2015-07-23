Leonardo DiCaprio's Midsummer French Soirée Raises $40 Million for Charity

Since 1998, Leonardo DiCaprio has expertly taken on the role of one of Hollywood’s most notorious protectors of planet Earth through his namesake foundation, which helps preserve endangered, wild environments. And last night in Saint-Tropez, France, the actor helped raise more than $40 million for the cause (alongside his aptly named global fundraising chairman, Milutin Gatsby) while also looking as sexy as ever with a sleek navy suit, a full-grown, scruffy beard, and a slicked-back man bun.

We’re not exactly sure what blend of DiCaprio’s style, rugged looks, and smooth words moved guests to open their wallets; however, stars like Naomi Campbell, Marion Cotillard, Orlando Bloom, Adrien Brody, Heidi Klum, Goldie Hawn, and Irina Shayk (to name a few) all attended the French affair to spend a pretty penny. A live auction led to the successful sale of billionaire-friendly gets like a $3 million private concert with Elton John (below, with Sylvester Stallone) and a piece of haven-like property on DiCaprio’s own Belize island, Blackadore Caye.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Is Back in The Revenant Trailer

Le Segretain/Hekimian/Getty Images

“Tonight’s event is about supporting LDF's efforts to protect key species like the tiger, rhino, shark, and mountain gorilla by working with governments to conserve the jungles, coral reefs and forests they call home. By focusing on protecting these critically-endangered iconic species is almost like setting up a worldwide network of Noah's arks,” DiCaprio told the dressed-to-the-nines crowd. "We've decimated our forests, wild lands, polluted and over fished our rivers and oceans—all the key ecosystems that not only serve as a home to our planet’s biodiversity, but also make life here for us possible. I’m incredibly proud to be part of a night that will allow us to do so much to protect the planet.”

Kate Hudson once more effortlessly fit her toned-body into a peek-a-boo sequined dress and posed for photos affront a palm-tree lined step and repeat with fellow actress Nina Dobrev (below).

Le Segretain/Hekimian/Getty Images

Elton John later gave a surprise performance of piano-driven hits like “Tiny Dancer,” while the always-adorable John Legend (below, with Chrissy Teigen) dressed in a summer-ready gray suit, took the mic as well. As for DiCaprio’s performance during the fête? We think his $40 million he raised for environmental preservation was nothing but well deserved.

Le Segretain/Hekimian/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: YSL's La Laque Couture Pop Water Nail Polish