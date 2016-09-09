Leonardo DiCaprio Is Scruffier Than Ever in His New Documentary, Before the Flood

Leonardo DiCaprio just took his environmentalism to new heights: The Oscar-winning actor traveled the globe to film the documentary, Before the Flood, about the dangers of climate change.

The movie is premiering this week at the Toronto Film Festival, and DiCaprio just revealed a sneak peek on social media. In the 30-second clip (above), DiCaprio watches a pod of whales in the Arctic in awe. “I can’t believe what they sound like. It’s amazing. They’re like purring,” he says in the video.

“I don’t want to be in a planet without these animals,” his companion responds. The 41-year-old star wrote about the life-changing experience, saying, “Honored to share #BeforetheFlood at #TIFF16 today as we continue to work together to act on #climatechange. Watch a clip from the documentary here and catch it on @NatGeoChannel in October.”

He also shared a behind-the-scenes photo taken while he filmed in the arctic, showing off his impressive beard and covering up with shades and a beanie. “Filming Before the Flood was an incredible experience & today’s screening of the documentary at #TIFF16 is an honor,” he wrote.

Catch the full documentary in theaters in New York and L.A. starting Oct. 21, or on the National Geographic Channel starting Oct. 30.