Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese Team Up Once Again for The Devil in the White City

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are teaming up to bring the nonfictional novel The Devil in the White City to the big screen. The dark horror story is set around Chicago's World Fair during the late 1800s, and follows two men who were responsible for drawing crowds of people to the fair. Daniel H. Burnham was in charge of the construction of the "White City" around the fair, and H. H. Holmes was a notorious serial killer who disguised himself as a doctor. DiCaprio will play the lead role of Holmes, who is believed to be responsible for up to 200 murders during the time of the fair.

There are already high expectations that DiCaprio will nail this performance when production starts early next year, especially since Scorsese is set to direct the thriller. The two have also teamed up in the past for the Oscar-nominated movie The Wolf of Wall Street, as well as Shutter Island, The Departed, The Aviator, and Gangs of New York.

