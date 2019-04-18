So … Is Leonardo DiCaprio a Singer Now?  

Justin Bieber stopped our hearts and confused our brains (sort of a physical and emotional throwback to his April Fools pregnancy photoshoot) on Wednesday when he posted a teaser for a new song and music video, “Earth,” launching on Thursday evening.

The work in question, led by rapper and comedian Lil Dicky, features a truly unexpected slate of artists, including Ariana Grande, Halsey, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Sia, Hailee Steinfeld, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Ed Sheeran, Meghan Trainor, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Bad Bunny, Psy, Kris Wu, Backstreet Boys, Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat … and also Kevin Hart, basketball player Joel Embiid, and Leonardo DiCaprio?

Considering the ostensible Earth Day bent, we can assume DiCaprio’s involvement relates to his environmental activism (his Instagram is basically a photo-heavy conservation guide), but wouldn’t it be great if he just broke into song alongside the Biebs? We’d like to think there’s little he wouldn’t do in the hopes of bettering our planet, so maybe twerking with Miley and dancing “Gangnam Style” with Psy are par for the course?

Bieber and Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, quickly commented “People have no idea how insane this is” on the “Sorry” singer’s teaser video, leading us to believe that perhaps we were right all along and Leo is going to start rapping about climate change.

Whatever comes our way 9 p.m. PST, we’re ready for it.