Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Are Reportedly "Pretty Serious"

Though Leonardo DiCaprio is known for dating a pretty specific kind of woman (model, early 20s), we have reason to believe that his latest relationship stands apart from the rest.

Don’t get us wrong, Camila Morrone, his girlfriend of more than a year-and-a-half, no doubt fits this mold (she’s a 22-year-old model and aspiring actress), but according to a source at People, she and Leo “seem pretty serious.”

“It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house,” the source continued.

And if spending “a lot of time” at someone’s house doesn’t scream “serious relationship” to you, perhaps this will: “Leo introduced [Camila] to both of his parents long ago.”

Meeting the parents is no small feat. And at 44, perhaps Leo’s beginning to think about settling down? Maybe, but the logical next step for the pair is probably a red carpet debut — at this point, Leo and a particularly aggressive volleyball have had more photo opps than him and Camila.

Keep your eyes peeled, ladies and gents.