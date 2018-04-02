Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rumored New Girlfriend? All About Camila Morrone

For the past few months, serial model-dater Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, has been rumored to be in a relationship a new face on the scene, Camila Morrone.

Morrone, an Argentinian model (duh) and aspiring actress, is just 20 years old (for reference, she was six months old when Titanic came out) and she's already making headlines like an industry pro.

The pair, who People reports are “family friends,” has been linked since mid-December, yet neither party has confirmed the relationship.

Scroll down below to find out everything you need to know about DiCaprio’s up-and-coming model pal.

You May Have Seen Her On Your Last Shopping Spree

Al Pacino Is Her Stepdad

Camila’s model and actress mom, Lucia Solá, is married to one of the greatest actors of all time—kind of convenient for his aspiring actress stepdaughter, no?

But mom and Al aren’t the only family members in the biz. Camila’s dad, Maximo Morrone, is a former model.

She Plays Bruce Willis’s Daughter In Death Wish

Morrone’s first major role was alongside Willis in the action-packed redemption thriller.

Naturally, she asked her stepdad for advice, but his feedback wasn’t what she’d expected …

She Runs with the Hottest Models in the Industry

Camila counts Kaia Gerber, Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, and both Kendall and Kylie Jenner among her crew.

She Has a Major Web Presence

Girl has over a million followers on Instagram! If she were to post a lovey selfie of her and Leo, it would have serious Internet-breaking potential.

Morrone also has a lifestyle blog where she shares all sorts of insights, including her opinions on certain Oscar-nominated films …

She’s Not a Fan of The Revenant

In the “Recent Movies” section of Camila’s blog, she posted a brief review of The Revenant soon after its theatrical release. “I had been dying to watch The Revenant ever since the trailer came out a few months ago,” she wrote. “I’m a huge Leo and Tom Hardy fan. The first time I noticed Tom Hardy’s acting was in Mad Max. I know, pathetic.”

Despite her excitement for the movie, Morrone was ultimately disappointed. “Revenant was overly hyped up, and by the time I saw it, I wasn’t too impressed,” she admitted. “Maybe it throws your judgment off when people speak so highly about something.” That being said, Camila had nothing but praise for the film’s stars. “Leo and Tom Hardy’s acting was beyond amazing. This may be the year Leonardo DiCaprio finally wins an Oscar!” Aww.