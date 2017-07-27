Leonardo DiCaprio's Party Had the Best Instagram Fashion of the Entire Year

Leonardo DiCaprio hosted a fundraising party in St. Tropez on Wednesday, and it ended up being one of the most fashion-forward nights in recent memory.

Our hearts did go on (and melted a little) while watching the mini Titanic reunion that took place, but our eyes were firmly glued to Instagram.

Stars from the screen and stage showed up to Leo's bash and, while they were at it, took some of the best Instas we've seen all year. Seriously, nobody held back when it came to style or social media, and we've got the best 'gram gems to prove it.

The event itself raised funds for The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which aids in environmental protection, and auctioned off a date with DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. While it isn't clear who won the grand prize, we're pretty sure everyone won when it came to social media.

Take a peek at our favorite Insta moments from the night below, and it'll help you forget about there being more room on the Titanic door. Because there was. Obviously.

