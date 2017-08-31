The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief

As Tinseltown pulls together funds to aid the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest celebrity to stand up for those impacted by the devastating flooding.

DiCaprio follows in the footsteps of other Hollywood stars, like Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian West, who have also pledged their support to the victims in southeastern Texas and parts of Louisiana, with an inaugural $1 million donation via his foundation to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund.

United Way Worldwide, which is a private charity organization that fights for health, education, and stability internationally, confirmed that every dime donated to Leo's fund will go toward helping those affected by the natural disaster. The nonprofit also noted that it "will distribute 100 percent of donations for recovery in the affected areas, community by community, in the months and years ahead," according to a statement.

President and CEO of United Way Worldwide, Brian Gallagher, was quick to praise the actor for his efforts. "We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation," he said. "Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us–and that's what this gift represents."

