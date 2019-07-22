Leonardo DiCaprio Allegedly Had a "No Eye Contact" Policy on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Set

Apart from his long history of exclusively dating models, Leonardo DiCaprio's personal life is shrouded in mystery. His social media presence is limited to posts promoting his movies and advocating for the environment, and he's rarely asked anything personal during his interviews.

In fact, according to a new report from the Hollywood Reporter, he maintains such an enigmatic persona that it manifested in what sounds like a pretty strict policy on the set of his upcoming movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"Off-camera, DiCaprio has maintained a carefully crafted air of mystery," THR reported. "Some crewmembers on Once Upon a Time were instructed to avoid making eye contact with him, according to an on-set source."

Sounds intense.

The revelation was made as part of an analysis looking into DiCaprio as what THR calls "Hollywood's last movie star." Elsewhere in the piece, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino praised DiCaprio for being selective about his choices in projects.

"One of the things I like about Leo is he just doesn't plug himself into two movies a year," Tarantino said. "He kind of stands alone today, like Al Pacino or Robert De Niro were in the '70s, where they weren't trying to do two movies a year — they could do anything they wanted, and they wanted to do this. So that means this must be pretty good."

The piece also points out that while many modern stars have crafted social media presences, DiCaprio seems content to instead let his work speak for itself, thus maintaining his sense of mystery.

At least we'll always have those volleyball photos.