We Need to Talk About Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad's Hair

Leonardo DiCaprio took an evening off from his Instagram boyfriend-ing on Wednesday to celebrate the premiere of his new climate change documentary Ice on Fire.

The HBO doc, which premieres on June 11, features the environmentalist actor as narrator and producer, while his father, George DiCaprio, served as executive producer.

Though George doesn’t have quite the name recognition of his son, he’s produced several projects over the years (most of which were documentaries that included Leo in some capacity).

The 75-year-old attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere with his step-granddaughter Normandie Farrar.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Meanwhile, DiCaprio went stag to the event, his 21-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone nowhere to be seen.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio and His Girlfriend Camila Morrone Are Twinning in Denim

While there are no photos of Leo and George together at the premiere, it’s not difficult to see the resemblance — you know, give or take a foot of black hair …

Image zoom Chesnot/Getty Images

But honestly, what better attribute to share with your dad than a passion for the environment?