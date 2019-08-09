Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's Hot Tub PDA Is What Vacation Dreams Are Made Of

If you can see the end of summer on the horizon, turn away from Leonardo DiCaprio's latest trip, because jealousy won't even begin to describe the situation. In addition to being in Positano, Italy, Leo and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, spent some quality time together on a yacht packing in plenty of PDA lit by the Italian sunshine.

The trip comes after what must have been an exhausting press trip for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, DiCaprio's latest flick with Quentin Tarantino. He and Morrone are taking it easy in the Mediterranean, between having other memorable yacht-related moments and twinning situations while taking in New York City.

In addition to quality time in the hot tub, PopSugar adds that Morrone and Leo were snapping photos on their phones. The mini respite comes between Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Rome premiere and Morrone clapping back about the 22-year age difference between her and DiCaprio.

"Good morning, people, and happy Friday. I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and…my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about," she said in an Instagram video. "I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good."

If rumors of their relationship getting serious are to be believed, Morrone may have to face questions about their ages for a long time.

"It's definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house," the source told People. "Leo introduced [Camila] to both of his parents long ago."

While things may be getting serious, the two haven't even made a red carpet debut yet. The closest that fans have gotten is the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, when the two walked the red carpet, just not at the same time.