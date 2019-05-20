Leonardo DiCaprio Is an Instagram Boyfriend Now

Leonardo DiCaprio is a man of many talents — he's an Academy Award-winning actor, a dedicated environmental activist, and now, a devoted Instagram boyfriend.

Over the weekend, Leo was spotted with 21-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone in Cannes, where he dutifully played fashion photographer as she posed dramatically in a flowy white polka-dotted maxidress.

The scene, as you can see, isn't too far off from what you'd see any young couple doing on weekend out together. Celebrities: They're just like us!

Unfortunately, we won't be able to judge Leo's Instagram photography skills just yet, because the shot hasn't made it onto Camila's Instagram — though she did post a paparazzi shot of herself in the dress.

Morrone is in Cannes to promote her latest film, Mickey and the Bear, while DiCaprio is there to promote And We Go Green, a documentary he produced about electric street racing, as well as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which he stars opposite his girlfriend's stepfather, Al Pacino.

Any guesses as to how many photos Leo took to get the exact right shot?