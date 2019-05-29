Leonardo DiCaprio and His Girlfriend Camila Morrone Are Twinning in Denim

After hitting the Cannes circuit together, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, were seen hand-in-hand in New York City wearing something decidedly more low-key than their red carpet fashions. People reports that while the two were spotted in the city's Meatpacking District, they wore nearly the same outfit, making for a bona fide twinning moment.

The outfit's not groundbreaking, but the two offered up a little bit of individuality with their respective jeans-and-T-shirt ensembles. DiCaprio added a blacked-out baseball cap to his getup along with a sweatshirt tied around his waist while Morrone wore her jeans looser and more distressed, with two big holes at the knees. She topped her look off with dark shades and both of them wore white sneakers. It's a go-to outfit for just about anyone, proving that Hollywood It couples really are just like everyone else when they're not at international film festivals on the French Riviera.

Image zoom Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

RELATED: Camila Morrone Channeled Marilyn Monroe While on a Yacht with Leonardo DiCaprio

DiCaprio and Morrone first made headlines in January 2018, when they were spotted together in Aspen. Ever since, the two have been seen at high profile events like Cannes and snapped doing more everyday things, like strolling NYC and that time DiCaprio was seen being the consummate IG boyfriend, snapping Morrone as she posed at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.

Image zoom MEGA

RELATED: So … Is Leonardo DiCaprio a Singer Now?

While the two were seen on the periphery of the event together, they never actually appeared on the carpet as a unit. Instead, they went to separate events. Morrone was nowhere to be seen at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Instead, she arrived at the Mickey and the Bear premiere solo.

Even though she and DiCaprio never got to bask in the flashbulbs together, Morrone had, by all accounts, an amazing time. She got to prance around barefoot while her Oscar-winning BF snapped pictures of her, had plenty of Louboutins to wear, and even got a custom-made Miu Miu dress for the occasion. Not too shabby — and a definite step up from ripped jeans and sneakers.