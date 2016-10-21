Leonardo DiCaprio and Shailene Woodley Visit U.N. Headquarters for a Before the Flood Screening

Leonardo DiCaprio stepped out on Thursday for a very special screening of climate-change documentary Before the Flood at United Nations Headquarters in N.Y.C.

The actor and U.N. Messenger of Peace arrived at the event looking every bit the leading man in a sleek black suit, which he accented with a tasteful navy and gray striped tie and a United Nations dove pin affixed to his jacket’s left lapel.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

Also in attendance: environmentalist and actress Shailene Woodley, who rocked an earthy look in varying shades of blue at the U.N. The 24-year-old Divergent star donned a set of dark wash skinny jeans, a plunging teal blouse with bright orange and yellow accents, and an oversize denim jacket with the collar partially popped.

Andrew Toth/WireImage

In addition to DiCaprio’s starring role in the upcoming documentary (which also features appearances by Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, and Pope Francis), the environmentally aware star, 41, also serves as an executive producer for the film.

Before the Flood opens in select theaters Friday, Oct. 21.