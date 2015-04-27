Our Favorite Singing Sisters Lennon and Maisy Stella Release Their First Children's Book
Young Nashville stars Lennon and Maisy Stella have a new title to add to their résumés—author. Today the singing duo released a whimsically illustrated children's book titled In the Waves that is based on their first-ever original song of the same name. Told through lyrics, the story follows two sisters as they dream about an exciting day at the beach. With boogie boards in tow and homemade lemonade in hand, they are ready to splash the day away.
"When the idea came up about doing a children's book we were so excited about it," Lennon, 15, tells InStyle. "Maisy and I actually wrote this song when we were really little, and it has been stuck in our heads for so many years."
But Maisy, 11, says that a beach-themed plot-line wasn't always what they had in mind: "We actually tried writing another story in the beginning and it wasn't working—and then we thought about basing the story on the lyrics and it just worked," she says. "We are always singing this song that we wrote around the house with our family."
"Seeing it all come together was our favorite part of the whole process," Lennon shares. "Taking this song from when we were little and having it come to life as a book was so, so cool."
The perfect read-aloud or sing-a-long, this book is sure to make every day fun in the sun. You can pick up In the Waves ($18; amazon.com) and purchase the corresponding single of the same name ($1 on iTunes) now.