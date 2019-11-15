The Story of How Lena Waithe Secretly Wed Her Longtime Girlfriend Is So Chill

Lena Waithe and longtime girlfriend Alana Mayo have tied the knot!

The actress and writer broke the news on The Ellen Degeneres Show to guest host John Legend. “We snuck and did it,” she told People’s Sexiest Man Alive. "We didn't make any announcements. We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of] Harvey Milk's bust. [It was] her idea, as all good things are. And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there.' And I said, ‘Cool, I'm down.'"

The couple dated for years before Waithe popped the question in Tokyo on Thanksgiving in 2017. "It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing," the Queen & Slim screenwriter continued. "But also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that … Everybody should be able to do that."