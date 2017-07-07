Game of Thrones' Lena Headey Reveals the Dark Side of Casting in a Candid Interview with Maisie Williams

Lena Headey isn't shy about the harsh realities of being a woman in Hollywood. In an interview with her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams for The Edit, Headey revealed one particularly disturbing moment she experienced while going on a casting call early in her career.

"When I was in my twenties, and doing a lot of audition tapes in the States, a casting director told me: 'The men take these tapes home and watch them and say, 'Who would you f***?'" Headey, 43, recalled to Williams. "I've never played the game of going in [to auditions] and flirting; I've never done it."

When Williams, 20, asked if she thinks her stance ever prevented her from getting a job, Headey replied: "Yes, and I'm very happy I didn't."

And it's not just the casting process that can be troublesome for women. Headey went on to explain how it's just as hard on set. "I said [to a female colleague], 'Do you find that you have to say the same things seven times, whereas a man says it once and everyone listens?'" she recounted. "Male counterparts can say the same thing and everyone's like, 'Oh, that's a great idea,' and I'm like, 'I just said that 19 times but you chose not to listen or take it on board.'"

Headey also took a moment to praise Williams and the other GoT youngsters for their poise and humility in the face of their meteoric rise to fame. "I'll always love you, Maisie, because you've just remained. You guys have all handled it brilliantly," she said. "I just think it's great; you've grown up with this, and you've remained delightful. There isn't a knob amongst you, which is incredible. Not everybody would have come out...knobless."

Well it doesn't hurt having someone like Headey as a role model!