Lena Headey Is As Crafty in the Styling Chair As She Is on Game of Thrones

Love her or hate her, Cersei Lannister is definitely a force to be reckoned with on Game of Thrones. Although she was shamed into swapping her trademark braids for a pixie at the end of last season (mild spoiler, sorry), the hairpiece has allowed actress Lena Headey to get pretty experimental with her strands IRL. "When she's playing Cersei, Lena wears a wig on the set, so she's always in the hair trailer changing up her look," her hairstylist Mark Townsend said at Dove's Love Your Hair panel in New York City. "She's been a few different colors and switches up her length a lot, and that's what I love about her. She'll try anything." As luck would have it, Cersei is just as cunning in the salon chair as she is holding down the fort at King's Landing, and inspired the elegant updo Townsend created for the Game of Thrones premiere with a totally unexpected look she wore to their styling session.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED: Cersei Lannister's Best Quotes Ever on Game of Thrones

Back in 2014, Headey chopped her brunette strands into a pixie, and she's been gracefully growing out the style over the past year, resulting in the chin-length look she's currently rocking. "She had the cutest little bangs, and she turned around to reveal the teeniest, tiniest ponytail, and she was like, 'I do this so that when I'm walking around and see a mirror, I'm not reminded that I'm trying to grow my hair out and I'm in that awkward state,'" he said. "So I said, 'Why don't we do your hair like that tonight? Why don't we fake an updo?' She was like, 'I have no idea what you're talking about, but let's try it.'" Townsend went to work with a handful of bobby pins to create a chignon-esque silhouette. According to the pro, Headey will sometimes skip the red carpet, but she loved the look so much, she walked it with her head held high and let the photographers get a shot from every angle. "After years of working with her, the next morning, she said, 'This was the first time I've gone on a red carpet and felt beautiful,'" he added. Well played, Cersei. Well played.