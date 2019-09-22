Lena Headey Stepped Out in the Most Anti-Cersei Dress at the Emmys

Florals for autumn.

By Kimberly Truong
Sep 22, 2019 @ 7:45 pm

Lena Headey went all-out for the 2019 Emmys in a dress that's the direct opposite of something her character Cersei would wear.

Headey stepped out in a Brock Collection mint floral dress with a deep plunging neckline and tiered sleeves, tied with a bow down the middle.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Game of Thrones actress is nominated for her fifth Emmy for her role as Cersei Lannister, and the show itself is up for a whopping 32 awards, including for the Outstanding Drama Series category.  

When her nomination was announced, Headey posted a hilarious video of herself reacting, writing, "No I’m not engaged :joy: I’m just super CHUFFED and shocked and FULL of gratitude for the game changing opportunity that has been Game Of Thrones.... what a way to say Adios to this adventure of a lifetime .. Congrats to our INCREDIBLE CREW AND CAST"

