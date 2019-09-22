Lena Headey Stepped Out in the Most Anti-Cersei Dress at the Emmys

Lena Headey went all-out for the 2019 Emmys in a dress that's the direct opposite of something her character Cersei would wear.

Headey stepped out in a Brock Collection mint floral dress with a deep plunging neckline and tiered sleeves, tied with a bow down the middle.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Game of Thrones actress is nominated for her fifth Emmy for her role as Cersei Lannister, and the show itself is up for a whopping 32 awards, including for the Outstanding Drama Series category.

When her nomination was announced, Headey posted a hilarious video of herself reacting, writing, "No I’m not engaged I’m just super CHUFFED and shocked and FULL of gratitude for the game changing opportunity that has been Game Of Thrones.... what a way to say Adios to this adventure of a lifetime .. Congrats to our INCREDIBLE CREW AND CAST"

