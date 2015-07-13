Game of Thrones's Lena Headey Welcomes a Baby Girl

It's a girl for Lena Headey! The Game of Thrones star announced on Twitter that she is now the mother of two.

"Hello peeps. All good. Just fallen in unconditional heartbreaking divine love for the second time," she tweeted on Friday. The actress is already a mom to 5-year-old Wylie Elliot Loughran, from her marriage to musician Peter Loughran (they divorced in 2013).

The 41-year-old actress, who plays Cersei Lannister on Thrones, has been staying under the radar since confirming her pregnancy back in February. At the time she said, "I only hope that this announcement can help me to regain some of the privacy I have recently lost to prying photographers and ask that they please respect my privacy and let me enjoy this time."

We certainly hope that Headey was able to relish every moment of her pregnancy. Congrats on the new addition to the family!

RELATED: Far From the Seven Kingdoms: See InStyle’s Most Beautiful Photos of the Game of Thrones Cast