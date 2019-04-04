Lena Dunham's Newest Tattoo Is a Testament to Her Struggle With Endometriosis

Fans of Girls are probably very familiar with Lena Dunham's extensive collection of tattoos. The various children's book illustrations have been proudly on display both on and off the screen, making plenty of appearances on Dunham's social media feeds. But her newest ink isn't from a favorite childhood storybook. According to her latest Instagram post, Dunham's latest addition is dedicated to her ongoing battle with endometriosis. She gave her followers a peek, showcasing the still-fresh tattoo in a new post that shows the back of her neck with the word "sick" across it in a rope-style typeface.

Dunham first announced her endometriosis diagnosis in 2015. Since then, she's been outspoken about her treatment, using social media to chronicle her hysterectomy and the removal of her left ovary. The new tattoo is bringing even more visibility to the disease, something Dunham has been working at for the last three years. Because she's been so vocal about her diagnosis, she's fostered a community online, with women talking to each other in her comments about what they're going through. Dunham's new tat is symbolic of that newfound sisterhood. With the rope on her neck, she's hoping to lasso everyone together.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Shares Candid Photo of Surgery Scars After Having an Ovary Removed

"Sometimes the thing you’re most scared of being called is the best thing you can call yourself. thank you @havenstudiobk for labeling me," she wrote alongside the photo. "And to my sisters in this dizzying but starry slog - i am lasso'd to you!"

RELATED: Lena Dunham Is Disappointed That Jack Antonoff Is Dating Someone "Normal" Looking

The sisters that she mentions are sure to be happy about having a mouthpiece for a disease that often flies under the radar. Dunham's been open about her hair falling out and her anxiety as well as the anger and PTSD that she's endured from endometriosis and the various treatments that she'd undergone.

Last November, she posted a side-by-side comparison a year into her treatment, describing the emotions that she felt and the inner strength she found as she healed. In usual Dunham fashion, she was blunt and didn't hold anything back.

"The last year hasn't been all roses and Kenny G songs, but it’s been proof enough for me the divine is present. The divine - it's been there in the kindness of my family, friends, chronically ill folks online. It’s also been there in the moments where I cried myself to sleep, shocked by the sounds coming out of my mouth. It is in the light slanting on my comforter, the resilience of my best friend's baby clonking her head then giggling, the new hairs sprouting at my temples. Mostly I've found it in my own strength, because who the fuck knew that was there. And I don't mean strength as in powering through tough times. I mean strength as in vulnerability, feeling it all, taking it as it comes and dancing even with a hospital grade menstrual pad in my underwear."

RELATED: Lena Dunham Is Disappointed That Jack Antonoff Is Dating Someone "Normal" Looking

Endometriosis isn't the only thing Dunham's talking about during her recovery. In addition to undergoing treatment for her uterus, she was abusing the Klonopin prescribed for her anxiety. During an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast last October, she shared that she was six months sober.