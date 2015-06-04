Lena Dunham Wears Emoji Leggings in Her Latest Gym Selfie

Lena Dunham has been all about the gym selfies lately, showing off her hard work with fitness expert Tracy Anderson on her Instagram account. The actress's latest snap has us talking not only because she looks amazing, but also because it features some majorly cool emoji-covered leggings.

"Strong commitment to self expression through the art of activewear. Yes those are emojis. ALL of the emojis. Stretchy fashion statements are the only way I know to #keepitmoving," she captioned the close-up picture (below).

Strong commitment to self expression through the art of activewear. Yes those are emojis. ALL of the emojis. Stretchy fashion statements are the only way I know to #keepitmoving A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 3, 2015 at 5:07pm PDT

The Girls star has posted several workout-related photos of herself over the past few weeks, detailing her exercise escapades. Check them out below.

Late to @tracyandersonmethod & forgot my workout clothes so had to snag a size large bra and size small pants (wrong in myriad ways.) But do we soldier on? Yes, yes we do because we want to be a strong & happy lady #largebrasmallpantscantlose A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on May 11, 2015 at 4:16pm PDT

Love my @lonelylingerie and I think I will wear it to dinner with some boots & a smile because we are all very lucky to be free A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on May 25, 2015 at 5:21pm PDT

