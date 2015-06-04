Lena Dunham Wears Emoji Leggings in Her Latest Gym Selfie

Lena Dunham has been all about the gym selfies lately, showing off her hard work with fitness expert Tracy Anderson on her Instagram account. The actress's latest snap has us talking not only because she looks amazing, but also because it features some majorly cool emoji-covered leggings.
"Strong commitment to self expression through the art of activewear. Yes those are emojis. ALL of the emojis. Stretchy fashion statements are the only way I know to #keepitmoving," she captioned the close-up picture (below).
The Girls star has posted several workout-related photos of herself over the past few weeks, detailing her exercise escapades. Check them out below.
Promised myself I would not let exercise be the first thing to go by the wayside when I got busy with Girls Season 5 and here is why: it has helped with my anxiety in ways I never dreamed possible. To those struggling with anxiety, OCD, depression: I know it's mad annoying when people tell you to exercise, and it took me about 16 medicated years to listen. I'm glad I did. It ain't about the ass, it's about the brain. Thank you @tracyandersonmethod for showing me the light (and @bandierfit is where I bought my Florida mom inspired workout look.) #notsponsored #stillmedicated