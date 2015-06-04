Lena Dunham Wears Emoji Leggings in Her Latest Gym Selfie

Lena Dunham has been all about the gym selfies lately, showing off her hard work with fitness expert Tracy Anderson on her Instagram account. The actress's latest snap has us talking not only because she looks amazing, but also because it features some majorly cool emoji-covered leggings.

"Strong commitment to self expression through the art of activewear. Yes those are emojis. ALL of the emojis. Stretchy fashion statements are the only way I know to #keepitmoving," she captioned the close-up picture (below).

The Girls star has posted several workout-related photos of herself over the past few weeks, detailing her exercise escapades. Check them out below.

