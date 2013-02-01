Lena Dunham Working on a New Show for HBO

Lena Dunham, the brains behind HBO’s hit show Girls and two-time Golden Globe winner, is working on another show for the network. Teaming up with her Girls producer Jenni Konner, the pair will combine their comedic efforts to create a new series based on the upcoming memoir All Dressed Up and Everywhere to Go by long-time Bergdorf Goodman personal shopper, Betty Halbreich. With Dunham at the helm, it’s sure to be a raw and poignant dive into Halbriech’s world of working with the rich and famous, including Meryl Streep, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Katie Couric. We can't wait!

