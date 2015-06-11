Homer and Marge Simpson Are Getting a Divorce, and Lena Dunham Is to Blame

Lena Dunham is heading to Springfield, and she's going to stir some things up. The Girls actress is set to guest star on America's longest running animated series, The Simpsons, and it looks like her character will become a love interest for Homer Simpson.

In an interview with Variety, the show's executive producer Al Jean revealed that Dunham will play a pharmacist whom Homer falls in love with. According to Jean, "In the premiere, it’s discovered after all the years Homer has narcolepsy and it’s an incredible strain on the marriage. Homer and Marge legally separate, and Homer falls in love with his pharmacist, who’s voiced by Lena Dunham." He added that the other Girls characters will be lending their voices as well.

But this isn't the first time Homer and Marge have separated—according to the Los Angeles Times, the pair legally divorced in Season 8 and never officially remarried until 12 whole seasons later. Will this split last? We'll have to tune in to the premiere of the show's 27th season when it airs on Sept. 27.

