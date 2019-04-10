Lena Dunham Didn't Know She Had a Drug Problem for a "Long Time"

Lena Dunham is known for her frankness — whether discussing her struggle with endometriosis, appearing onscreen fully naked (for six TV seasons, no less), or examining her complicated relationship to her body, the actress, writer, producer, director, et al. always prioritizes honesty (with herself and her millions of followers).

Wednesday was no different, as the 32-year-old revealed she’s one year sober.

“I’ve done a lot of cool things in this life, but none has brought me the peace, joy and lasting connections that being part of a sober fellowship has,” Dunham wrote on Instagram. “Life is full of problems, but the cool thing about this one is that there is a solution: in every city, in many countries, you can find a group of people who are working hard to live sober, accountable lives and want to support you on your quest to do the same.”

She went on to explain that she didn’t realize she had a problem with drugs “for a long time” because she doesn’t fit the mold of what most would consider a stereotypical addict.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Got a "Sick" New Tattoo

“I didn’t know I had an issue with drugs for a long time: because they were doctor prescribed, because I was outwardly successful and not a wild in da club party chick,” she continued. “But wouldn’t you say that hurting people you love is an issue? Wouldn’t you say feeling lost and lonely much of the time is an issue? Wouldn’t you say wearing shorts to a movie premiere *is* an issue? Sobriety hasn’t fixed my world. Life is still challenging — that’s the nature of the game. But every day I am surprised by the richness and depth of, well, reality. I don’t need to escape this beautiful carnival. Instead, I’m on the ride. Please remember you are never too far gone, too broken or too unique. There are people in plain sight waiting to help you. Let’s do this.”

Congratulations on hitting such a momentous milestone, Lena.