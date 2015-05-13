Lena Dunham Shares "Strong and Happy" Workout Selfie—After Forgetting Her Gym Clothes

The following post originally appeared on PEOPLE. For more stories like this, visit people.com.

Lena Dunham turned a minor workout debacle into a major body-positive moment.

The Girls actress-creator shared a mirror selfie after she forgot her gym clothes while paying a visit to fitness guru Tracy Anderson for a Monday sweat session.

RELATED: Lena Dunham on Her Fitness Philosophy: 'It Ain't About the A—, It's About the Brain'

"Late to @tracyandersonmethod & forgot my workout clothes so had to snag a size large bra and size small pants (wrong in myriad ways)," the 29-year-old captioned a shot of herself wearing a borrowed black sports bra and some funky printed leggings.

"But do we soldier on? Yes, yes we do because we want to be a strong & happy lady," she wrote in the post.

Dunham has been dedicated to her new health regimen. And for the star, exercise is much more than looking good.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Debuts a Super-Short Pixie Cut

She shared her newfound fitness philosophy on Instagram last month, writing, "Promised myself I would not let exercise be the first thing to go by the wayside when I got busy with Girls Season 5 and here is why: it has helped with my anxiety in ways I never dreamed possible."

"It ain't about the a—, it's about the brain," she added.

READ MORE: For more stories like this, visit people.com.