Lena Dunham Is a Shady Lady in Quirky Purple Shades

It looks like Lena Dunham is turning heads wherever she goes. A few days after rocking headlines at the 2014 Emmy Awards in an extravagant tiered ombre Giambattista Valli Couture design, Dunham set her sights on another statement-making piece—amazing oversize lavender Karen Walker shades—while in Italy for the Venice Film Festival.

The Girls star ’grammed a selfie of her playful look against a picturesque Venice backdrop, captioning it "The Italian Job!!" All gussied up for the shot, Dunham was dressed to the nines in a buttoned-up printed top and quirky geometric-inspired sunnies, complete with a bold fuchsia lip and her platinum blonde tresses swept up into a bouffant-style ’do. The final result? A look that's a little retro, a little offbeat, and 100 percent Lena Dunham.

In a sea of classic black sunglasses, these purple sunglasses really do stand out. Take a style cue from Dunham and play up the fun in fashion with an out-there accessory. Wear them against a neutral color palette, or do as Dunham did and pile on the color and prints. Shop her exact pair—the Karen Walker One Worship sunglasses are available at $280 at saksfifthavenue.com.

