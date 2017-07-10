Lena Dunham Is Selling Her Wardrobe to Raise Funds for Planned Parenthood

Aside from her wicked sense of humor, Lena Dunham’s eclectic wardrobe also matches her offbeat personality. Who can forget the single shoulder Elizabeth Kennedy gown she wore to this year’s Met Gala? Or her more quintessential Hannah Horvath designs, like a sunny patterned dress from Vena Cava? Well, all of those pieces and more, are leaving Dunham’s closet and could make their way into yours.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

The 31-year-old actress is selling 169 pieces from her wardrobe to help benefit Planned Parenthood. According to The New York Times, Dunham will list her clothes via the RealReal on Monday, and the 70 percent commission she makes from the sales, will directly go to the organization, which is one of her favorites.

After the end of Girls, Dunham felt like it was the right time to purge her closet, and with Congress’s consideration of limiting Planned Parenthood funds, she said the cause was even more urgent.

“I realized I had been carrying around a lot of crap, both internally and externally,” she told the newspaper. “I always thought I was going to hoard all my clothes for my future daughter, and now I understand, especially being a woman with a reproductive illness, I may end up with an adopted son, I may end up with a daughter who doesn’t identify with her gender at birth. You can’t live for the future that does not yet exist. I have to take all this good fashion fortune I’ve had and spread it.”

All of the items available for sale range from a size 4 to 12, which reflects Dunham’s advocacy for real women’s bodies. “I like being a woman who’s not typical Hollywood size putting beautiful designer things out into the world,” she said.

Each piece will also come with a letter from the Girls actress that explains its significance. For example, her Zac Posen gown from the 2013 Golden Globes will tell you about how Glenn Close cut her out of it with a pair of scissors while she was experiencing a panic attack.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Went Naked on Instagram and Had a Huge Revelation About Her Body

Dunham admits that her style and personality aren’t for everyone, but she feels good knowing that the sales will make a difference either way. “Probably some people will buy the clothes because they hate me and burn them,” she said. “And I bless them, too. The money’s still going to Planned Parenthood.”