Lena Dunham's Latest Selfie Proves She's a Kim Kardashian Fan 

Lena Dunham loves to support her girls.

Yesterday, the writer, actress, producer, and self-proclaimed feminist took to Instagram to reveal the latest woman she’s celebrating: Kim Kardashian. Dunham posted a selfie (how fitting) with Kardashian’s just-released book, “Selfish,” a 400-page tome ($13, amazon.com) filled with images of the reality TV star taken by Mrs. Kanye West herself.

selfie with selfish #yeahiboughtit (I support experiments in female identity exploration/am a student of pop culture/will not be shamed) A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on May 14, 2015 at 10:06am PDT

“Selfie with selfish #yeahiboughtit (I support experiments in female identity exploration/am a student of pop culture/will not be shamed),” she captioned her image. Of course, selfies are nothing new for Dunham who recently posted several body-positive images of her workout attire before sweating it out with celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson.

We can't wait to see what she 'grams next.

