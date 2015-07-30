Lena Dunham Just Shared the Most Empowering Fitspo Message

For anyone who hates running, you had a friend in Lena Dunham. The Girls star and creator was never a fan of the exercise and even referred to it as a "torturous activity." However, that's no longer the case—and Dunham wants the world to know!

The outspoken actress, director, producer, and author shared a photo of herself on a run—perspiration and all—yesterday on Instagram and wrote a detailed message on how her views on running completely changed after she started working with a coach from the Mile High Run Club.

Not usually one to post a paparazzi shot but this fills me with pride. Basically my whole life I have hated running and run like a wounded baby Pterodactyl. It was embarrassing and honestly I did not trust myself to escape a burning building or even move briskly towards a buffet. @jennikonner is directing the season finale of Girls and decided that as Hannah evolved so would her run, so she got me a training session with Matt Wilpers from Mile High Run Club. Within an hour I had a different relationship to this formerly torturous activity. I felt strong, swift and proud. I'm not about to embrace that triathlon life but it's a true joy to continue getting more connected to my body and its powers.

The Mile High Run Club, which opened in New York City last fall, helps runners perfect their techniques and endurance through a mixture of treadmill running and off-treadmill strength training.

Dunham has been making a big health push lately by supporting the initiative "move your mind," which raises awareness about the importance of working out and its impact on mental health. In the past few months she has shared several photos of herself at the gym and has said that exercise has "helped with my anxiety in ways I never dreamed possible." You go, girl.

