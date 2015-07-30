Lena Dunham Just Shared the Most Empowering Fitspo Message

For anyone who hates running, you had a friend in Lena Dunham. The Girls star and creator was never a fan of the exercise and even referred to it as a "torturous activity." However, that's no longer the case—and Dunham wants the world to know!
The outspoken actress, director, producer, and author shared a photo of herself on a run—perspiration and all—yesterday on Instagram and wrote a detailed message on how her views on running completely changed after she started working with a coach from the Mile High Run Club.
She wrote in the caption:
The Mile High Run Club, which opened in New York City last fall, helps runners perfect their techniques and endurance through a mixture of treadmill running and off-treadmill strength training.
Dunham has been making a big health push lately by supporting the initiative "move your mind," which raises awareness about the importance of working out and its impact on mental health. In the past few months she has shared several photos of herself at the gym and has said that exercise has "helped with my anxiety in ways I never dreamed possible." You go, girl.