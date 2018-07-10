Lena Dunham Reveals Her Weight In Body-Positive Instagram Post

Girls star and creator Lena Dunham is no longer a weekly source of body-positivity on her HBO series, but that isn’t stopping her from spreading her message.

On Tuesday, Dunham posted a diptych photo on Instagram: on the left side is an older image of the writer and activist wearing a patterned minidress and booties; on the right is a recent paparazzi shot of a gleeful Lena clutching her dog, Bowie, while clad in a gray sweater and ripped white jeans.

“On the left: 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work," she wrote in the caption. "Also, sick in the tissue and in the head and subsisting only on small amounts of sugar, tons of caffeine and a purse pharmacy,” she added, referencing her ongoing battle with endometriosis.

“On the right: 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits," she continued. "Even this OG body positivity warrior sometimes looks at the left picture longingly, until I remember the impossible pain that brought me there and onto my proverbial knees. As I type I can feel my back fat rolling up under my shoulder blades. I lean in.”

In an appearance-driven world, Dunham’s message hits home. Though undeniably easier said than done, the number on a scale shouldn’t ever dictate how you feel.

Thanks for that Tuesday pick-me-up, Len!