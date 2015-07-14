Get Lena Dunham's Signature Wit Delivered to Your Inbox With Her New Newsletter

Lena Dunham has another venture up her sleeve. The busy Girls creator has teamed up with the show's executive producer Jenni Konner to create a new newsletter that will focus on a wide range of topics, Dunham revealed on her Instagram today.

"We are so pleased to announce Lenny, the new email newsletter from Jenni Konner & me. Feminism, style, health, politics: we will strive to bring it all to your inbox and to highlight unique voices. We sure hope yours is one of them. So get in bed with us at lennyletter.com. LYLAS," Dunham captioned the photo (below).

The duo also posted a cute video message on the brand new Lenny Letter Instagram account.

If you're like us and can't wait to receive their newsletter, subscribe now at lennyletter.com.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Shares "Strong and Happy" Workout Selfie—After Forgetting Her Gym Clothes