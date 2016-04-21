Lena Dunham Shows Off a Stunning New Ring from Boyfriend Jack Antonoff

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff are due to celebrate their fourth anniversary as a couple this year, and Antonoff couldn't resist giving Dunham an early gift. The Girls writer and creator just shared a photo of the eye-catching ring her boyfriend presented to her. Though before we all get over excited: It's not that kind of ring.

Dunham took to Instagram to show off the vintage moonstone and peridot piece, from Brooklyn boutique Erie Basin, calling it a 'friendship ring'.

"Early anniversary gift from boyfriend of the year @jackantonoff (care of @eriebasin in Brooklyn.) Turn of the century moonstone and peridot. I will so enjoy looking at it while I type words #ringbrag #jewelrybitch #friendshipring," she wrote alongside the photo of her right hand, which also featured a chic nude-hued manicure.

While this doesn't spell wedding bells just yet, Dunham spoke about plans to marry Antonoff in October last year on The Ellen DeGeneres Show​. "I mean we own a dog together. We own a home together, but the marriage thing is a big deal," she told Ellen DeGeneres, but assured the talk-show host she's excited to tie the knot with him "at some point."