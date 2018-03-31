Even Lena Dunham's Mom Questions If She Bit Beyoncé

As #WhoBitBeyonce took over the news this week, the finger-pointing in Hollywood began to trend on social media.

The pressing question of whodunit took off when Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish casually dropped a bomb, saying she witnessed a celebrity bite Queen Bey in the face during an afterparty for JAY-Z while speaking with GQ. Haddish refused to reveal the identity of the culprit due to her non-disclosure agreement, and stated: "NDAs are real, so I’m not saying s— about nothing."

While Vulture received an anonymous tip that actress Sanaa Lathan was the biter in question, other big name stars were prime suspects in Beyoncé bite gate, including Lena Dunham. Dunham immediately denied her involvement, tweeting, "As the patron saint of 'She would do that...' I didn’t."

Her tweet seemed to put the issue to bed. That is until Friday evening, when Dunham doubled down on her innocence after she was berated by paparazzi at the airport demanding to know who bit the singer.

"To the paps who chased me through the airport yelling 'we need to know- did you bite Beyonce!?' A- I basically only leave home for work and ginger ale. B- No, you don’t need to know. C- What the fuck do you think?" she wrote on Twitter.

To the paps who chased me through the airport yelling “we need to know- did you bite Beyonce!?” A- I basically only leave home for work and ginger ale. B- No, you don’t need to know. C- What the fuck do you think? — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) March 30, 2018

To add insult to injury, apparently even Dunham's mom isn't totally sure she didn't bite Bey.

But can someone explain to my mom why anyone THINKS I bit Beyonce? She seems mad and also weirdly doubtful of me... — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) March 30, 2018

Hours later, the 31-year-old reflected on the aftermath of her run-in with the paps. "Woke up with this thought: having to deny biting anyone as an adult is its own special hell/not the reality I was hoping to inhabit."

Woke up with this thought: having to deny biting anyone as an adult is its own special hell/not the reality I was hoping to inhabit — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) March 31, 2018

To the Internet: Please cross Lena Dunham's name off your list of suspects.