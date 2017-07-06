Lena Dunham Looks EXACTLY Like Millie Bobby Brown in This Throwback from '97

What if Lena Dunham is Millie Bobby Brown’s older sister? What if in an alternative universe, they’re actually the same person? How have we lived before this moment?

These are the questions circling in our minds after Lena Dunham posted an image on Instagram. Yes, an image that has since blown our minds.

In the throwback shot from 1997 (below), a young, 11-year-old Dunham poses for the camera while looking as innocent as ever. According to her caption, the photo is from her first-ever Lilith Fair, a music festival that drew some of the boldest women ever.

#tbt 1997, my first ever concert/the first ever Lilith Fair, where plaid pants were basic and baby bangs were required by law and the sweet sweet sounds of Tracy Chapman drowned out the screams of the beginning of puberty. Thank you for letting me tell my Lilith story @glamourmag, on stands now. I still stand by this LOOK! A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

We’d expect Dunham to have been an advocate of women’s rights and equality from a young age. But prepare for stranger things. Doesn’t she look so much like 13-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown? That short, youthful haircut. That button nose and happy smile. Guys, it sounds creepy, but you’ve got to take a closer look.

For that we turned to Bobby Brown’s Instagram. Below are several shots in which she looks JUST LIKE 11-year-old Dunham:

Forever Chucks. #ForeverChuck #ChuckTaylor #Converse #ConversePartner A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Day dreaming about that time I got to work with @thexx @calvinklein & @alasdairmclellan http://xxe.ht/oedivydi #CalvinKleinBrandAmbassador A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

🌞 A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Our work here is done.