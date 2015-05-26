Lena Dunham Celebrates Her Freedom, and Shows Off Her Curves, in Lingerie Pic

The following post originally appeared on PEOPLE. For more stories like this, visit people.com.

Lena Dunham celebrated the land of the free on Memorial Day by posting a photo of herself in her lingerie–and joking that it would make a great dinner outfit.

Love my @lonelylingerie and I think I will wear it to dinner with some boots & a smile because we are all very lucky to be free A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on May 25, 2015 at 5:21pm PDT

"Love my @lonelylingerie and I think I will wear it to dinner with some boots & a smile because we are all very lucky to be free," wrote the Girls actress, 29.

The pic follows another body-positive image that Dunham posted earlier this month, in which she shared a mirror selfie after she forgot her gym clothes while visiting fitness guru Tracy Anderson.

Lonely Lingerie reposted Dunham's latest pic, writing: "Queen Lena being the ultimate babe in her Lonely Bonnie Softcup set. We are so glad you exist."

Dunham's boyfriend Jack Antonoff, though, was a bit more covered up in his Memorial Day outfit. He wore dark pants and shirt, a maroon blazer and a small gold medal in another Instagram photo from Dunham--this one captioned, "Holiday Swagger."

Holiday Swagger A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on May 25, 2015 at 5:33pm PDT

