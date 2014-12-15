Lena Dunham Gives Taylor Swift the Best Birthday Present Ever

As we obsess over our holiday shopping lists, Lena Dunham has become our gift-giving inspiration. What to get the girl who has it all? Well, the Girls star pretty much nailed it when she gifted her BFF Taylor Swift with a personalized pendant for her birthday.

The necklace features Swift's highly Instagrammed cat, Meredith Grey (named after Ellen Pompeo's Grey's Anatomy character). “Happy 25th bday to my love @taylorswift13. I'm not the only girl you inspire but I am the only one you share nightgowns with,” tweeted Dunham, referencing their slumber parties.

It's safe to say the pretty gold necklace, designed by jeweler Irene Neuwirth, was a hit with the cat lady. “My birthday present from @lenadunham is my new most cherished possession,” the "Shake It Off" singer posted on Instagram.

Celebrating the quarter-century mark only got better from there, thanks to an epic pizza party-turned-sleepover. "So this is being 25..... #WHAT #bestbirthdayEVER," Swift commented on a superstar-packed photo from the soiree.

