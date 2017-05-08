Lena Dunham’s Response to This List of Diet Tips Is a Sardonic Reality Check

Alicia Brunker
May 08, 2017 @ 9:45 am

Whether going stark naked on the small screen for the hit show Girls or wearing a body-hugging gown on the red carpet, Lena Dunham is no stranger to embracing her curves. And despite her recent slimdown, Dunham is still the perfect source for body-positive vibes, championing women of all sizes. However, after a magazine pointedly placed her new physique next to a headline that reads, “20 Slimdown Diet Tips Stars Are Using,” Dunham took to Instagram with her own 20 reasons for her weight loss, hitting back hard at the piece.

20 slimdown diet tips! 1. anxiety disorder * 2. resultant constant nausea 3. an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny 4. constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future 5. abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus * 6. baseless but still harrowing threats to physical safety online and through smail mail 7. watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains 8. finally realizing superheroes aren't real (specifically the X-Factor, really thought they'd handle this) 9. marching your ass off 10. a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge 11. sleeping 19 hours a day 12. realizing that even the liberal media wants dem clicks no matter whut 13. worrying ceaselessly about the health and safety of women you know and women you don't 14. realizing who ya real friends are 15. having to switch from Uber to Lyft (lots of calories burned trying to understand a new app, then even more trying to understand if the conflict was resolved) 16. bladder spasms, urinary frequency and urgency * 17. having your phone number leaked and violent images texted to your phone by randos under names like VERYFATCHUCKYBOY@creepz.com 18. keeping your back arched against the wind 19. um, who the fuck cares? 20. I have no tips I give no tips I don't want to be on this cover cuz it's diametrically opposed to everything I've fought my whole career for and it's not a compliment to me because it's not an achievement thanx * Star indicates a pre-existing condition

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

Some reasons are due to the heated political climate, where Dunham credits protest marches, Donald Trump’s win, and the liberal media, while others are more humorous, like switching from Uber to Lyft, with the calories burned trying to navigate the new app, or realizing her favorite superheroes aren’t real after all. But the most effective is her final reason: “20. I have no tips. I give no tips. I don’t want to be on this cover cuz it’s diametrically opposed to everything I’ve fought my whole my whole career for and it’s not a compliment to me because it’s not an achievement thanx.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

