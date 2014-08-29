Lena Dunham, Dakota Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, and More Stars Celebrate Miu Miu in Venice

What a seriously stylish crowd! Miuccia Prada gathered some of Hollywood's brightest fashion stars in Venice, Italy, last night for the premiere of the latest additions to Women’s Tales, Miu Miu’s acclaimed film series. Held as part of the 71st Venice Film Festival, guests including Lena Dunham, Kate Mara, Dakota Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, and Felicity Jones, flocked to the event—and were all dressed in sartorially savvy ensembles by Miu Miu or Prada.

Later in the evening, the multitude of A-list attendees were whisked away to celebrate at an equally glamorous dinner hosted by the brand at the gorgeous Ca’ Corner della Regina. Talk about the ultimate fashion dinner!

Check out all eight of the incredible Miu Miu Women's Tales short films—which focus on women who critically celebrate femininity in the 21st century—on miumiu.com.

