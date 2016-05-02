Here's What Lena Dunham Looks Like as a Bridesmaid IRL

The penultimate season of Girls proved that we shouldn’t expect Hannah Horvath to say “I do” anytime soon, but IRL, Lena Dunham is getting closer to walking down the aisle—as a bridesmaid, that is. Over the weekend, the actress and self-proclaimed feminist wasn’t shy about sharing the wedding of longtime friend Audrey Gelman to the world.

The festivities seemed to have kicked off on Saturday with Dunham and Gelman’s inner circle donning their best pre-wedding, cool kid attire for what we presume to have been a rehearsal dinner.

Everyone in this picture is a city child, linked since the 90s, but only one is getting married 2morrow #gomezandmorticia A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Apr 29, 2016 at 8:21pm PDT

Sure, the bride stunned in a getup that consisted of a one-shoulder knotted top and a billowy orange skirt; however, it’s what went down Sunday that we’re trolling Instagram to vicariously enjoy. So how did the spring affair turn out? Dunham and Gelman’s eight other bridesmaids started their day with a boost of energy, dancing in their matching robes and sipping on Red Bull. And while an early start is key, the real fun is found on the dresses of the supportive ladies.

gave them red bull 😢 #gomezandmorticia A video posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Apr 30, 2016 at 9:09am PDT

RELATED: Lena Dunham Shows Off Stunning New Ring from Boyfriend Jack Antonoff

As Dunham explains in one of her detailed grams, the women each personalized their J.Crew skirts with flowers, sequins, cute, colorful graphics, and their monograms. “What happens when @jcrew goddess Jenna Lyons lets a bunch of crazy bitches customize their skirts… here we go #gomezandmorticia,” wrote the beauty alongside a fun shot of the crew and bride-to-be stationed outside a bright yellow bus.

The devil is in the details #bridesmaids #gomezandmorticia A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Apr 30, 2016 at 12:45pm PDT

What happens when @jcrew goddess Jenna Lyons lets a bunch of crazy bitches customize their skirts... here we go #gomezandmorticia A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Apr 30, 2016 at 1:31pm PDT

Later on, Dunham jokingly called her friend “the human waterfall” and caught up with her college roommate, Willie, at the reception.

The human waterfall prepping #gomezandmorticia #truefriend A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Apr 30, 2016 at 1:35pm PDT

One of the best moments of the night was being reunited with my college roommate Willie (platonic hetero roomies seemed so alt to me in 2007!) I love @willi.donald and apparently my nipples do too #gomezandmorticia A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Apr 30, 2016 at 10:40pm PDT

RELATED: We Think Lena Dunham—and You—Would Love This New Stationery Collection

Sounds just like any old episode of Girls, minus the drama.