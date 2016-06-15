Watch Lena Dunham Try to Tell Outrageous Lies to Jimmy Fallon

Lena Dunham isn't the best liar, but she is very good at detecting someone else's lies—especially when that someone is Jimmy Fallon. During a game of Box of Lies on The Tonight Show Tuesday Dunham and the host took turns picking a box containing an extremely weird and random object. Each one then had to describe the item and the opponent had to decide if the player was lying or telling the truth.

In the first round, Dunham went into detail about how her object was a banana made to look like Sideshow Bob from The Simpsons with a raisin for a nose. "I can't make this up. So that's what they gave me," said Dunham. "Why would you make it up?" Fallon said accusingly. "Guys, why would I make that up?" she asked the audience. "It's insane!" Fallon called her bluff and Dunham admitted she had gone a bit too far and revealed to the host that the box contained a stack of papers featuring a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and the name "Frances McDormand" printed under it.

Then it was Fallon's turn. He selected a box with a helmet full of small rubber duckies, but Fallon told Dunham it was a Barbie hot tub with three of the Brady Bunch kids in it. "You're the biggest liar I've ever met in my life," Dunham said bluntly. "You want to rethink that?" said Fallon. "Nope," she said. "You're correct," he conceded.

For the final round, the Girls star selected a box with a book of Grimm's fairy tales with a hole cut into the pages and containing a bottle of whiskey. Find out who won the round by watching Watch Dunham and Fallon play Box of Lies in the video at top.