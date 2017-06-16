Lena Dunham Went Naked on Instagram and Had a Huge Revelation About Her Body 

Lena Dunham has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, so when she took to Instagram this week to talk about body image, the Girls alum didn't hold back. Although she's frequently open with her fans and followers, her honesty was not unnoticed this time around.

Dunham posted a naked photo of herself with only emojis partially covering her, but it was really the caption that caught our attention.

"Just wanted to share that one of the reasons @eatingboys has inspired me so much is because of the way she mixes her humor and sexuality. I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn't lovable by others- its sole purpose was to be fodder for jokes," she wrote.

The actress referred to the Instagram account @eatingboys, whose author posts frequently about body image and sex positivity. Dunham herself has spoken out before about body shaming, but her newest revelation is still important. While her caption was (characteristically) honest, the actress ended it on a happier note.

"I performed the insult so no one else could," she continued. "I don't regret any of it—that's my art and that was my truth—but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people's perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all."

We hope Dunham's revelation inspires her to continue to spread that love!