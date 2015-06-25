Lena Dunham Gave Mindy Kaling the Most Incredible Birthday Present

It looks like InStyle cover girl Mindy Kaling got everything she wished for as she celebrated turning 36. First, her Mindy Project co-star Ike Barinholtz, sent over a lovely bouquet of flowers. Then Kaling received giant balloons and gifts from McDonalds and shared a photo on Instagram. "Filet o fish forever!" she wrote in the caption.

While those gifts were unsolicited, the birthday girl did have a couple demands for her big day. Kaling asked her colleagues to wear pj's to work—she opted for pink Paul Frank pajama pants and her Planned Parenthood shirt designed by Lena Dunham and topped off her party-ready outfit with a jeweled crown. Her other request? She took to Twitter to ask Dunham to recreate Tom Hanks's iconic "there's no crying in baseball" speech from A League of Their Own.

I would also love a dubsmash of @lenadunham doing a portion of @tomhanks iconic "there's no crying in baseball" speech — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 24, 2015

Luckily, Kaling's friend responded, "Your bday wish is my command @mindykaling. I could not be happier." Watch Dunham's hilarious video here:

Your bday wish is my command @mindykaling A video posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 24, 2015 at 3:36pm PDT

There was no need for hair and makeup to get into character; Dunham's impression of Tom Hanks was spot on. It's going to be hard for anyone to top that birthday gift!

