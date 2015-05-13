Yes, Birthday Girl Lena Dunham Has Transformed Red-Carpet Style—and This Is How She Did It

Actress, writer, author, director—we'd wager there isn't much that Lena Dunham can't do? The Girls star, who rings in her 29th birthday today, has spent majority of her (albeit short) life honing her craft. At 23, Dunham wrote, directed, and starred in Tiny Furniture, a successful venture for the N.Y.C. native, who eventually went on to create Girls, which earned her two Golden Globes. Despite earning accolades in the film industry, the wunderkind has also been recognized for hitting all the right style notes on the red carpet.

In honor of her birthday, we're taking a look back at the star's most memorable looks through the years.

PHOTOS: Lena Dunham's Best Style Moments